OPPO Announces 5G Support Middle Segment Phone A55

OPPO, which has managed to attract attention with its recently launched smartphones, announced its new smartphone “A55 5G”. The phone, which appears as a mid-segment device, has the features that will give it the right of its class. So what does this smartphone promise to consumers?

The OPPO A55 5G has a 6.5-inch screen that offers HD + resolution. Offering a 60 Hz standard screen refresh rate, this notched screen has a brightness value of 480 nits. The device, which offers a screen body ratio of 88.7 percent, has a front camera offering 8 MP resolution. The fingerprint reader sensor of the OPPO A55 5G is mounted on the side panel of the phone.

The design of OPPO A55 5G is as follows

OPPO’s new smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, the phone’s microSD support offers up to 1 TB. In addition, the phone has a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. The charging capacity of the phone, which does not offer fast charging support, was announced as 10 watts.

The camera setup on the back of the OPPO A55 5G will satisfy many consumers. In this context, 13 MP main camera, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP portrait-oriented camera are the features that meet us on the phone. Unfortunately, there is no other technical feature of the phone that we should mention.

OPPO A55 5G specifications

Display: 6.5 inch large HD +

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (microSD support up to 1 TB)

Front Camera: 8 MP

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh