Oppo announced the launch date of its first smart TV

Oppo has finally announced the expected Smart TV launch date. The Chinese manufacturer will unveil its first smart TV at an event to be held in Shanghai, China, on October 19.

There is no concrete information about the features of the television in the post from Oppo to announce the date of the introduction. However, 3C certifications showed some details about Oppo’s new television.

Accordingly, Oppo will release two televisions with model numbers A65UB00 and A55UB00. One of them, as the name suggests, will carry a 65-inch panel. In the other, the panel size will be 55 inches.

According to some sources, Oppo Smart TV will also carry a selfie camera. However, there is no clear information on this subject yet. It is necessary to be patient until next week for the details. However, Oppo is likely to offer a 4K panel and MEMC chip with a 120Hz refresh rate.



