Oppo announced ColorOS 11 based on Android 11

Oppo introduced ColorOS 11, the new version of the user interface ColorOS, at an online event today. The company also notes that the launch of this launch right after Google’s distribution of Android 11 points to close cooperation with Google.

According to Oppo, ColorOS 11 offers an unprecedented level of customization to help users unleash their imaginations and personalize their experience. Users can create their own wallpapers, fonts, ringtones and icons. The update also enhances Android’s Dark Mode with three color schemes and different contrast levels. In addition, Oppo Relax 2.0 allows users to create their own White Noise mixes, while also offering an extensive and comprehensive collection of sounds from cities around the world.

“ColorOS 11’s focus on user interface customization is based on users’ demand for a more personalized phone experience,” said Lynn Ni, Oppo ColorOS Design Project Leader, “The ColorOS team took user feedback into consideration and offered a more personalized user interface that encompassed various features. Thus, we have provided users with a space that allows them to show their creativity and control the apps on their phones. ” said.

More productivity with ColorOS 11

ColorOS 11 is equipped with features that increase business and daily use efficiency. These include Three Finger Translation, the first innovation created in collaboration with Oppo and Google, and powered by Google Lens. Thanks to this feature, the text in a simple screenshot taken with three finger gestures is selected and translated.

Another new feature, Flexdrop, provides an easy and intuitive solution for multitasking. First of all, this feature, which will benefit gamers and video lovers, allows users to view video and text at the same time. Users can switch and control different smart home devices via a new Device Control menu without downloading new apps.

Super Power Saving Mode, which maximizes battery usage, allows users to select 6 apps to run in low battery situations. In addition, Battery Protection learns user habits and prevents damage caused by unnecessary charging processes at unstable power voltages. The feature intelligently pauses charging when the battery level reaches 80 percent at night and resumes after use, offering a full charge when users wake up.

While high frame rates are a positive development for the industry, smartphones often experience lag and stuttering because of this. To avoid this, ColorOS 11 introduced UI First 2.0, which combines Oppo’s proprietary delay reduction engine with Quantum Animation. This innovation increases RAM usage by 45 percent, response rate by 32 percent and frame rate by 17 percent.

Also, AI App Preload shortens load times by learning user behavior to preload the most used apps. SuperTouch intelligently defines user scenarios and improves system fluency by optimizing the touch response speed accordingly.

ColorOS 11 privacy features

ColorOS 11 includes Android 11’s newly added privacy options while also offering a number of additional privacy protection and data security features. Private System creates a separate system where a second version of applications and data runs independently of the original and can only be accessed with a separate fingerprint scan or password.

A new shortcut for App Lock allows users to lock apps via password, fingerprint or face authentication. The permission system has been enhanced with changeable permissions that reset camera, microphone and location access when the app is closed. In addition, auto-reset permissions return app permission settings that have not been used for a long time to default. Comprehensive storage restricts access to phone data to prevent malicious apps from accessing other apps’ data, and asks for user permission to do so.

Models that will receive the ColorOS 11 update

The current beta version of ColorOS 11, which will be available in an official release in the coming weeks, invites tech-savvy users to explore new features and provide feedback. ColorOS 11 will be available in successive updates, starting with the Find X2 Series and Reno3 Series. All innovations will cover 28 models, including the Find, Reno, F and A series.



