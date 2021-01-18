Oppo aims to expand its IoT and 5G portfolio

China-based smartphone maker Oppo plans to launch six 5G-supported smartphones this year.

Oppo will produce more than six 5G supported phones in India

Oppo announced today that it will launch more than six 5G supported smartphones in India this year. With this statement, it is stated that Oppo aims to expand its IoT and 5G phone portfolio in the region.

According to the report in Business Insider, it is thought to come after the Chinese technology giant established the first 5G Innovation Lab in India.

The established lab supports Oppo’s overseas markets outside of China and the manufacturer’s plans to develop core 5G technologies and expand its global 5G presence.

Tasleem Arif, Vice President of Oppo and Head of Research and Development, expresses this announcement as follows;

“In 2021, we will continue this legacy of growth with much more innovative products and concepts to make our users’ lives even better. Developing our 5G and IoT product category will be one of our main focus areas for us.

Also, Tasleem Arif; “In line with this strategy, we have added Reno5 Pro 5G and EncoX True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for our Indian customers. Our Reno range has been the epitome of consumer centric innovation and one of the most loved smartphone devices. “All releases of Reno have been well received around the world, and India witnessed a growth of over 50 percent in the third quarter of 2020,” he notes.

As a result, Oppo continues to work hard on the growth of IoT devices and the production of smartphones with new 5G support.