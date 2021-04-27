Oppo A95 5G Output With Dimensity 800U Processor

OPPO A95 5G was launched. OPPO A95 5G, the last member of the A series, has almost the same design and features as the F19 Pro + 5G, which was announced last month.

OPPO A95 5G specifications

Coming with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display, OPPO A95 5G offers 1080 x 2400 pixel Full HD + resolution quality. The device with 60Hz refresh rate has an in-screen fingerprint reader. There is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera in the hole notch on the left.

The smartphone, which includes a 48 Megapixel main camera in the rear camera setup, also uses two auxiliary lenses. One of them was an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while the other was announced as a 2 Megapixel macro camera.

Attracting attention with its mid-range hardware, the OPPO A95 5G takes its performance to advanced levels with the Dimensity 800U chipset. Working with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, the device offers 128 GB of internal storage. It also allows microSD card input for those who want to upgrade the storage more. The phone, which comes with a battery capacity of 4,310 mAh, offers 30W fast charging support.

Working with Android 11 operating system right out of the box, OPPO A95 5G promises a better experience with the ColorOS 11.1 user interface. The device’s connectivity features include Dual SIM, 5G connectivity support, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display: 6.43 inch AMOLED / 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution

Processor: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)

RAM: 8 GB

Storage Space: 128 GB / 256 GB

Rear Camera: 48 Megapixel wide angle + 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle + 2 Megapixel macro

Front Camera: 16 Megapixel wide angle

Battery: 4,310 mAh battery / 33W fast charging support

Operating System: Android 11 / ColorOS 11.1

OPPO A95 5G price

The sale price of OPPO A95 5G is announced as 1,999 Yuan with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage version. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version has a price of 2 thousand 299 Yuan. The phone, which will be released in China for the first time, includes black, blue and silver color options. The date when the device will arrive in other countries is uncertain for now.