Oppo A95 5G on the operator site before the introduction

Oppo will reveal the Reno 5 Z 5G, a new phone soon. Oppo A95 5G, which is expected to be positioned in the Oppo Reno middle segment, was seen on China Telecom’s website with its photos and features.

Looking at it carefully, it can be seen that the Reno 5 Z is not a new phone. The only difference of the A95 5G, which is almost the same phone as the Reno 5 Z, is that the number of cameras on the back is missing.

The Oppo A95 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel. The hole in the upper left corner of the screen hosts a 16-megapixel front camera. The refresh rate of the Full HD + resolution screen is 60 Hz.

At the heart of the smartphone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The phone’s internal storage options are seen as 128 and 256 GB.

In the Oppo A95 5G, the 48-megapixel sensor is the main camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor complete the system. It remains unclear whether the 2 megapixel sensor is a macro camera or a depth sensor.

Oppo A95 5G seems to be available in China on April 30th. It is stated that the 128 GB version of the phone will be sold for 2399 yuan.