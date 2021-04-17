OPPO A94 5G introduced! Here is the price and features

OPPO A94 4G introduced. OPPO launched the OPPO A94 4G model equipped with the MediaTek Helio P95 processor last month. Now the company has introduced the OPPO A94 5G model, which is the 5G version of this device.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, OPPO A94 5G has 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. It also comes with a perforated design screen.

OPPO A94 on stage with 5G different processor

OPPO A94 4G, a new version of the A94, stands out with a different chipset from the other device. In the 4G model, the Helio P95 processor is used, while the Dimensity 800U processor is preferred in the 5G model.

OPPO A94 4G; It comes with a 6.43-inch FHD Plus resolution AMOLED display. The device, which attracts attention with its perforated design on the front, has a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

On the back of the OPPO A94 5G, there is a quad camera. While the main camera of the device comes with a 48 Megapixel lens, it is also accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

On the other hand, the OPPO A94 4G has a 30W fast charging 4.310 mAh battery. The device comes out of the box with the Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 interface as software.

OPPO A94 5G Specifications

Screen: 6.43 inch size FHD + AMOLED display that supports 60Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U

RAM: 8 GB RAM with LPDRR4x support

Storage: 128 GB internal memory (microSD card support)

Rear Camera: 48 Megapixel main with f / 1.7 differential aperture, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle with 119 degree viewing angle, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 Megapixels

Battery: 4,310 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging

Other Features: Dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

OPPO A94 5G price

OPPO A94 4G, released in black and blue color options, has a price tag of $ 430. The phone will be available in Europe from May 3.