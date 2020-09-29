Oppo A93 launch date has been announced

Oppo’s Malaysia office announced the date when the new member of the A series will be revealed. The smartphone, named Oppo A93, will be introduced on October 6. Shared banners and features show that the A93 is actually a renamed version of the F17 Pro and Reno 4 F.

Looking at the posters, the capsule-shaped camera hole at the top of the screen catches the eye. The A93, which has four rear cameras, is 7.48 mm just like the Reno 4 Lite. it has a thick case. The A93, which will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, will meet users with a white gradient color option.

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It is stated that the Helio P95 processor will be at the heart of the A93, and a 4000 mAh battery with 30W VOCC 4.0 fast charging will be the power the phone needs.

The Oppo A93 will come with four rear cameras as mentioned above. Here, the 48-megapixel sensor will act as the main camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel sensors complete the system. It will come out of the smartphone box with Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 user interface.



