Oppo A93 introduced! Here are the features and price

Oppo, one of the young brands of the smartphone market, introduced a new phone. The company was expected to introduce this phone on October 6, but the company acted early and announced the device today. Oppo A93 features and price announced.

Oppo A93 specifications

The company announced its new phone that can be positioned in the upper middle segment. First of all, if we look at the screen features of the device; We see a 6.43-inch screen with FHD resolution and a fingerprint reader. Also, let’s mention that the AMOLED panel is used in the device.

When we come to the hardware side among the Oppo A93 features, we see a great similarity with the Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Oppo F17 Pro. The A93 is also powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor and comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity. To give a little more detail for the processor of the device; The Helio P95 is home to two Cortex A75 cores running at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex A55 cores running at 2 GHz.

On the other hand, when we look at the back of the phone, we see a quad camera setup. In the device; There is a main camera with 48 Megapixel resolution f / 1.7 aperture, 8 Megapixel resolution f / 2.2 aperture, wide angle and 2 Megapixel resolution, two cameras capable of detecting depth. Let’s also add that the phone is capable of recording 4K 30FPS video.

There are two cameras on the front of the device. One of these cameras; While it has a resolution of 16 Megapixels and an f / 2.4 aperture, the other is a depth sensor with a resolution of 2 Megapixels.

The Oppo A93 battery capacity is 4,000 mAh. In addition, the device has 18W fast charging support.

Oppo A93 price

The price of the new phone introduced by the company was announced as $ 324.



