Oppo A93 introduced: 6.43 inch screen and more

The Oppo A93 was first marked on December 6 for its introduction. But Oppo acted early and unveiled his new phone in Vietnam. In the phone, which has great similarities with the F17 Pro and Reno 4 Lite, the charging speed decreases to 18W, unlike the two devices in question.

The A93 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. There are 16 and 2 megapixel dual cameras in the pill-shaped cutout on this screen. It is worth noting that the 2 megapixel camera is a depth sensor. In addition, the fingerprint scanner is also included in the screen.

The 48-megapixel sensor acts as the main camera behind the smartphone. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two sensors with 2-megapixel resolution complete the system. 7.48 mm. thick A93 weighs 164 grams on the scale.

At the heart of the phone is MediaTek’s Helio P95 processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The storage space can be expanded with a microSD card. 3.5 mm in the phone, which gets the energy it needs from a 4000 mAh battery. headphone jack available.

There are two color options for the Oppo A93, black and white. The phone will be sold in Vietnam for 7 million 490 thousand Vietnamese dongs.



