Oppo A93 5G with partial technical data disclosed

Announced in October in Vietnam as a renamed version of the F17 Pro, the Oppo A93 is about to receive a new variant that will increase the device’s navigation capacity for 5G networks, in a market that is likely to grow over the course of 2021.

Although until then little has been heard about the new device, today it was possible to have a good preview of what can be expected in the new device, thanks to the leak by the operator China Telecom, thus revealing part of the device’s settings and also how the Oppo A93 5G will be aesthetically.

Starting with the hardware embedded in the device, the information revealed by the brand shows that this device will be another one to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 onboard, being combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, with approximately 238GB available.

Visually, the device promises to deliver an updated identity, including a 6.5 “Full HD + screen with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and hole to house the 8MP front camera and at the rear, a triple camera set consisting of a main sensor of 48MP combined with two others of 2MP (possibly for portrait and macro mode).

The battery embedded in the device is a generous 5,000 mAh and the operating system embedded in it is Android 11, possibly below the well-known ColorOS 11, which is found in other Oppo devices in the Chinese and global markets.

To close, we have that its suggested price will be 2199 yuan, which in the current exchange rate gives something around R $ 1,800 rem direct conversion, disregarding the values ​​of taxes, fees and freight.

Chipset: Snapdragon 480 5G

Processor: Octa-core up to 2.0GHz

GPU: Adreno 619

RAM: 8GB

Internal storage: 256GB

Screen: 6.5 “Full HD + with 20: 9 aspect ratio and hole in the upper left corner

Front camera: 8MP

Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Operating system: ColorOS 11 based on Android 11

Dimensions and weight: 162.9 × 74.7 × 8.4mm and 188g