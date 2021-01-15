Oppo A93 5G arrives in China with 90Hz screen

After having checked the disclosure of details related to the Oppo A93 5G, which included the leak of a complete technical sheet by an operator and also by a store, both in China, today we had the official announcement of its arrival on the market Chinese.

Bringing a visual that promises to please the most demanding users, the new device offers a 6.5 “Full HD + screen with a 20: 9 aspect ratio with a hole in the screen to house the 8MP front camera. At the rear, a triple camera set that it is housed in a wide frame and consists of a main sensor of 48MP combined with two others of 2MP for macro and depth.

A noteworthy point when we talk about this device is that it offers a display with a 90Hz tuning rate and a 180Hz ring sample rate, which means that it can be an interesting option for those who want a more affordable device but still so, you want to have a more fluid gaming experience.

Inside, we have confirmation that the Oppo A93 5G is yet another device to benefit from the newly announced Snapdragon 480 5G, combined with 8GB of RAM and storage that can be 128GB or 256GB and support for 256GB microSD. To support this set, we have a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

As for the operating system embedded in this project, we have that Oppo has already brought the ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 in the box, which means that the device is already on the market with the latest when it comes to system updates. offered by Google.

Speaking specifically of availability, the brand has already started the pre-sale on its official website, being charged the value of 1,999 Chinese yuan, that is, something around R $ 1,631 in direct conversion, disregarding the values ​​of taxes, fees and shipping.

For now, there is no information regarding availability in other markets, something that should happen at some point in the future.