OPPO A93 5G Announced with Notable Features by Level

OPPO A93 5G, which appeals to those looking for an affordable 5G smartphone, was announced. The device, which has features between the entry level and the intermediate level, however, does not offer any bad features.

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced its newest entry-mid-level smartphone, OPPO A93 5G. The device, which has a very high screen / body ratio with its perforated screen design, has a Qualcomm processor instead of MediaTek in the 5G model, unlike the OPPO A93 model announced last year.

OPPO A93 5G, which has a 6.5-inch LCD screen, offers users Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor, the device offers two storage options, 128 GB and 256 GB, in addition to 8 GB RAM.

OPPO A93 5G comes with a very stylish design for its level.

OPPO A93 5G, which has a rectangular camera module positioned in the upper left corner of the device on the back, offers users a triple rear camera setup. The phone, which has a 48 MP main camera, also has a macro and monochrome camera with 2 MP resolution. It should also be noted that there is an 8 MP selfie camera in the small hole on the screen.

OPPO A93 5G specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 480

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB

Display: 6.5 inch Full HD + 90 Hz LCD

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W charging

Operating System: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

A price tag of $ 310 has been announced for the 256 GB version of the OPPO A93 5G, which has black, white and blue-purple color transition options. The price of the 128 GB version is currently unknown.