OPPO A74 Cares About Your Privacy and Security

While OPPO’s A74 model attracts attention with its stylish design, long battery life, camera features and performance features, it protects your photos, files or mobile applications that you do not want others to see, and also ensures your security in situations that require emergency assistance.

With the App Lock in OPPO A74, you can password protect your smartphone when you need to give it to someone or when you don’t want others to access your apps. While preventing others from accessing these files, you can store your private photos, videos and documents with OPPO’s Private Vault.

If there is an emergency that threatens your physical security, OPPO A74 also offers you the All Emergencies SOS feature. By pressing the power button five times in a row, you can quickly find a line to reach numbers that provide emergency services, send an SOS signal, see predetermined emergency details and turn your smartphone into a pager.