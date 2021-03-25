Oppo A74 5G passed benchmark test, its processor seen

Oppo will soon add two new devices to its A series of affordable devices. One of these devices will be the A74. In addition to this device, Oppo will also present the A74 5G model to users.

Benchmark results page in Geekbench, it is also possible to get an idea about the technical specifications of the Oppo A74 5G. This page shows that at the heart of the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 processor. The most important feature of the Snapdragon 480 is that it takes 5G support to more devices at an affordable price.

In Geekbench’s test, it is seen that the A74 5G scored 523 points with its single-core performance and 1578 points with its multi-core performance. It should also be noted that this may be the prototype version of the phone.

In the tested A74 5G, the Snapdragon 480 is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. However, it seems likely that the phone will take its place on the shelves with different memory capacity options. In previous certificates, it was seen that the model number of the A74 5G was CPH2197 and the model number of the 4G version was CPH2219.

The Oppo A74 will come with a 5000 mAh battery. It will come out of the smartphone box with the Android 11 operating system. This will complement the operating system with the ColorOS 11 user interface. The 4G version of the phone is said to have features such as Snapdragon 662 processor and 33W fast charging.