Oppo A6: Oppo A5 2020 successor may launch next month

The past few weeks have been a little hectic for Oppo – especially in the Asian market. As we saw in late July, the Chinese manufacturer announced its Oppo Watch smart watch for the Indian market, while also introducing the new Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro for the entire Asian market.

Now, after announcing the extension of sales of the new Reno line devices – among other devices – also to the global market, new details point to the launch of a successor to the Oppo A5 2020. According to reports, the next device – called the Oppo A6 – should be announced on the Indian market as early as next month.

So far no details have been revealed about what these improvements are or what the supposed specifications of the device are, but according to some sources, the Oppo A6 should arrive in stores with several changes and upgrades – mainly in the processor, cameras and the characteristics of its display – in relation to its predecessor, which was launched at the end of last year.

The Oppo A5 2020 features the Snapdragon 665 processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage – which can be expanded to up to 256GB with a memory card. Its 6.5-inch screen has an IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

In the camera set, it has a rear kit with four sensors (12 Mp + 8 Mp + 2 Mp + 2 Mp), resolution and its front is 8 Mp.

Although there is still no detailed information about the Oppo A6, there are details that indicate that it will reach the Indian market for ₹ 10,000 (equivalent to R $ 723.33 in direct conversion and without considering import taxes and duties.



