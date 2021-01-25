Oppo A55 with 5G features in front of users

Oppo continues to introduce its entry-level and mid-segment phones one after another. Oppo, which added members to the ‘A’ series just a few weeks ago, now comes up with the A55 model. Considering that the phone calls out to the middle segment, its features come in accordance with this.

Oppo A55 features and price

The A55, which does not have a distinctive feature with its design, has a screen that offers 6.5-inch HD Plus resolution and 60 Hz screen refresh rate. The phone, with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent, is in a good position in its segment.

This screen also offers 480 nits of brightness. The device, which has an 8 Megapixel front camera, has a fingerprint reader placed on a button next to the phone. Oppo’s A55 model draws attention in its segment these days, when many people are looking for a fingerprint reader.

On the back camera of the phone, 13 Megapixel main camera, 2 Megapixel macro camera and a total of 3 cameras of 2 Megapixels welcome us. On the processor side that will power the phone, there is the MediaTek Dimensity 700, so as not to surprise us. Offering 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, the phone has microSD card support and its memory can be increased as desired.

Oppo’s new phone has a high battery of 5,000 mAh and the phone’s charging capacity is 10W. The mid-segment phone with 5G features takes its place on the shelves in China with a price tag of 245 dollars.