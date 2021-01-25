Oppo A55 5G is launched with Dimensity 700

Oppo took the last weekend to quietly announce a new low-cost 5G phone in China. The device had no special event or teasers before launch.

Even so, the Oppo A55 5G is already available in the brand catalog offering the new connection at a price that pleases the public with low purchasing power. Starting with the design, the new intermediary has a flashy look and a digital reader on the side.

The screen is a 6.5 inch IPS LCD, which has only HD + resolution and drop notch to accommodate the 8 MP front camera. The processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 700. The chipset works in conjunction with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is possible to expand the memory with MicroSD card.

In addition to being striking, the rear houses a camera module with three lenses. The main sensor is 13 MP, while the others are 2 MP for macro shots and depth effects.

The Oppo A55 5G supports dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, P2 port for headphones and USB-C.

Finally, the device comes out of the box with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. In addition, Android 11 is also present running under the ColorOS 11 interface.