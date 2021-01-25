Oppo A55 5G introduced: Dimensity 700, 5000 mAh battery

Oppo has added a new one alongside affordable 5G devices. The phone introduced in the company’s homeland China is called Oppo A55 5G. At the heart of the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The phone has a 5000 mAh capacity battery to get the energy it needs.

The Dimensity 700 has two 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 cores. Six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55s also complete the system. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. The internal storage of the smartphone is 128 GB. The storage space of the phone can be expanded with a microSD card.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD + resolution LCD screen. The refresh rate of this screen is 60 Hz. There is a drop notch on the screen in question. This notch also hosts an 8-megapixel camera.

Behind the Oppo A55 5G is a triple camera system. The 13-megapixel main camera is complemented by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and macro camera. This system is capable of recording 1080p video.

There is no fast charging support for the 5000 mAh battery that provides the energy the phone needs. 10W charging support is provided via the USB-C input. 3.5 mm on the phone. There is also a headphone jack. It is worth noting that the fingerprint scanner is also integrated into the power button.

The Oppo A55 5G was launched in China. It takes 1599 yuan to own the phone.