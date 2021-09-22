OPPO A55 4G is getting clear! Here is the design of the phone

Announcing the A55 5G model months ago and offering it to many countries market, OPPO is working on a 4G model. Here is possible OPPO A55 4G!

A 4G-supported sibling is coming to OPPO A55 5G. The company, which wants to expand the series and increase its affordable product range, will introduce the new A55 4G in the coming days.

We do not have enough technical information about the A55 4G, whose render images are revealed and clarified on the design side. The model, which is expected to appeal to the middle segment, may have an affordable price tag. So what do we know about the new OPPO?

OPPO A55 4G may debut in December

The OPPO A55 with 4G, which has become clear in design today, will be introduced by the end of the year. Sources state that this date is December 1. Apart from that, there is no information about the launch date of the phone.

The OPPO A55 4G will come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. Probably 60Hz refresh rate will meet us in this area. We can say that the most well-known aspect of the OPPO A55 4G, which we cannot comment on in terms of chipset, is its design.

There will be a 50 Megapixel sensor on the back of the phone, which will offer the user a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. The other two cameras accompanying this camera will be listed as 8 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels or 2 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels. In addition, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will accompany the new OPPO.

The device, which is expected to adopt the perforated screen structure, will have three color options. While these colors will be black, green and blue, the fingerprint sensor will be positioned on the side. What we know about the OPPO A55 4G, which is expected to go on sale in the $ 200 band, is limited to these. Let’s see what features the new model of OPPO will have…