OPPO A54 introduced with its huge battery!

OPPO continues to appear with its budget-friendly phones. The Chinese manufacturer announced the new OPPO A54 model in Indonesia today. Standing out with its 5,000 mAh battery, the device also makes its appeal with its design. Now let’s take a look at the other features without further ado.

OPPO A54 comes at a budget-friendly price

OPPO’s new budget phone is powered by the Helio P35 chipset. In addition, the device; It is supported by 4 GB of RAM. In terms of storage, OPPO A54 has an option of 128 GB internal memory. However, the company also supports this with a microSD card slot that offers a width of up to 256 GB.

The 6.51-inch OPPO A54 draws attention with its notch-free screen. The device, which comes with a screen in HD Plus resolution, hosts the selfie camera with hole design on the front.

OPPO A54 comes with a triple camera setup on the back. Although the design of the module seems to house four lenses, unfortunately there are only three cameras on the back of the device. OPPO’s budget-friendly phone; It is supported by a 13 Megapixel main, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the device, there is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

OPPO A54 has a huge 5,000 mAh battery. In addition, the device promises up to two days of use with 18W fast charging. At the same time, the charging port comes with a standard USB-C interface.

OPPO A54 technical specifications

Display: 6.1 inch LCD screen with HD Plus resolution and supporting 60Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 based on 12nm process process

RAM: 4 GB

Storage Space: 128GB

Rear Camera: 13 Megapixel Main, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 Megapixel selfie camera

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging (USB-C type interface)

Other Features: 3.5mm headphone jack, Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 and IPX4 waterproof certification.

Oppo A54 price

OPPO A54, which comes in Crystal Black and Star Blue color options, has a price tag of $ 185.