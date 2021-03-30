Oppo A54 introduced: Helio P35 processor

Oppo A54 has appeared in Indonesia. The smart phone, which is positioned at the entry level, meets the users with a large battery, a processor signed by MediaTek and a stylish design. Although it looks like there are four sensors on the camera island, there are actually three sensors.

At the heart of the smartphone is the Helio P35 processor. This processor with a 12 nm chip design is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. With the support of microSD cards, 256 GB can be added to the storage area.

The Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch LCD screen. This screen offers HD + resolution. The hole on this screen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz is also home to a 16 megapixel resolution front camera.

As we mentioned earlier, there is a triple camera system on the back of the smartphone. Here, the 13-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. 2 megapixel macro camera and depth sensors complete the system.

The A54 comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and the ColorOS 7.2 user interface. The phone, with IPX4 water resistance certification, can withstand splashes of raindrops or sweat.

The Oppo A54 will provide the energy it needs with a 5000 mAh battery. This battery, which has 18W charging support, is charged through the USB-C port. 3.5 mm on the smartphone. It is worth noting that the headphone jack will be found.

There are two color options for the Oppo A54, black and blue. The phone will be available in Indonesia on April 1 for 2 million 699 thousand Indonesian rupees.