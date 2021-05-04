OPPO A54 5G Released! Here Are The Features And Price

OPPO A54 5G Released. Chinese smartphone maker OPPO launched a 4G version of the A54 in the Asian market last month. The company is now offering the OPPO A54 5G , which has a different camera design for the rear cameras, at a budget-friendly price tag for the European market by adding a new one to its A series phones.

OPPO A54 5G specifications

OPPO A54 5G will be offered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. The phone, which will have a dual sim card, will come with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 as the operating system. In addition to the 90 Hz refresh rate, the 6.5 inch HD + display with touch sampling rate up to 180 Hz is among the features of the phone.

On the back of the phone, there will be a total of 4 cameras with 48 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 2 Megapixel depth camera and 2 Megapixel macro camera. OPPO aims to provide an experience that will fulfill users’ wishes with these cameras. On the other hand, 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM and a microSD card and 64 GB UFS 2.1 storage space are on the phone.

The connectivity options in the OPPO A54 5G include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type C port. Built-in sensors include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor and gyroscope. The phone with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner was developed with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Operating system: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1

Front camera: 16 Megapixels

Rear camera: 48 Megapixels + 8 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels +2 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh + 10W fast charging

Display: 6.5 inch HD + display with touch sampling rate of up to 180 Hz

Connection options: Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type C

The price of the A54 5G

The price of the OPPO A54 5G , which is offered for sale in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black color options, was determined as 219 Euros.