Oppo A53 is quietly official! Here are the details

The news about the Oppo A53 came to the fore this week. Oppo, who decided to reuse the name he used five years ago on a different device, quietly pre-ordered his new phone.

Pre-ordered in Indonesia, the Oppo A53 features a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio of the HD + resolution screen is 20: 9. The single camera hole in the upper left corner of the screen hosts a 16-megapixel front camera. The fingerprint scanner of the phone is located on the back panel.

There are three cameras on the back of the smartphone in the upper left corner. The 13-megapixel sensor, which acts as the main camera, is accompanied by two sensors with 2-megapixel resolution. One of them is thought to be used for macro shots, while the other acts as a depth sensor. No definite information has been given from Oppo yet.

At the heart of the Oppo A53 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. This processor is complemented by 4 GB of RAM. On top of the 64 GB internal storage of the phone, 256 GB can be added thanks to the microSD card support.

The Oppo A53 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. This battery also has 18W charging support.

Oppo A53, which has two color options, black and blue, needs to pay 2 million 499 thousand Indonesian rupees. Deliveries of the A53 will begin on August 27.



