Oppo A53 introduced! Here are the features and price

Oppo introduced the A53 model and its features and price were determined. Snapdragon processor will be used in the model that will take its place among the middle segment models. In addition, the screen refresh rate in the model is among the remarkable features.

The company, which wants to reach more users with the mid-segment model, introduced its model in Indonesia and India. The model is expected to go on sale in other regions after these countries. The new model is expected to meet with users as budget-friendly.

Oppo A53 specifications

When we look at the features of the new model, the first 6.5 inch HD + screen shows itself. This screen, which has a 20: 9 aspect ratio, also has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Thus, smoother transitions can be achieved in games and animation transitions. It is stated that the model will be ahead of its competitors due to its refreshing speed.

The Snapdragon 460 shows itself on the processor side for the Oppo A53 features. When we look at the features of this processor, the Kyro 240 cores that can reach a speed of 1.8 GHz show itself. This processor has an 11 nm fabrication process.

The model, which will bring 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space to users, includes a triple camera installation. It includes a 16 Megapixel main camera, a 2 Megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor. On the front is a 16 Megapixel camera.

Oppo A53 price

The model, which has 18W fast charging, 5000 mAh battery capacity, will be out of the box with Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2. The model with black and blue color options has price information for $ 170.



