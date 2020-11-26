Oppo A53 comes with 5G Dimensity 720 processor

The Oppo A53 made its appearance in India last summer. At the heart of the smartphone, which is positioned at the entry level, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, three cameras and a fingerprint scanner placed on the back panel. The Oppo A53 5G seen in the records of China Mobile draws a completely different device profile.

The phone is also seen in TENAA documents with model numbers PECM30 and PECT30. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Full HD + resolution screen. The fingerprint scanner is also integrated into the power button on the side of the phone. In the triple camera system behind the A53 5G, the 16-megapixel sensor is the main camera. The 8-megapixel front camera is placed in the upper left corner of the screen.

At the heart of the Oppo A53 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. According to China Mobile’s records, there are two different RAM options for the phone, 4 and 6 GB. Internal storage capacity is 128 GB. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. However, since MediaTek’s processor does not support fast charging, it seems likely that the charging speed will be limited to 10W.

Oppo A53 5G will be available in China as of December 1. The phone will be sold for 1599 yuan.



