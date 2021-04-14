Oppo A35 introduced: Helio P35 processor, 4230 mAh battery

Oppo has added a new member to the crowd A series. It should be noted that this new member, named Oppo A35, is not a completely new smartphone. The smartphone was officially named Oppo A15s in India last December.

This means that at the heart of the Oppo A35 is the Helio P35 processor. The smartphone comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and the ColorOS 7.2 user interface.

Just like the Oppo A15s, the Oppo A35 has 4 GB of RAM. However, only 128 GB of storage space is offered for the phone. Thanks to microSD card support, 256 GB can be added to the phone’s storage space.

The Oppo A35’s 6.5-inch LCD screen offers HD + resolution. The drop notch at the top of this screen is home to an 8-megapixel camera. On the back panel of the phone, besides the fingerprint scanner, there is a triple rear camera system. The 13-megapixel main rear camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The 4230 mAh battery gives the smart phone the energy it needs. This battery, which is charged through the MicroUSB input, has 10W charging support.

Oppo A35 will be available in China in three color options. No information has yet been given about the price and release date of the phone.