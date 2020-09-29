Oppo A33 introduced: Snapdragon 430, 90Hz display

Oppo continues to add new members to the A series, where the entry segment devices are predominant. The last phone to join this group was the A33. Oppo A33 has appeared in Indonesia. Signs indicating that the exit of the A33 was approaching had increased recently.

The A33 bears considerable similarities with the A53 Oppo introduced last month. At the heart of the A33 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The resolution of the 6.5 inch LCD screen of the phone with 90Hz refresh rate is 720p. The A33 and A53 differ in terms of memory combination and camera.

The Oppo A33 is accompanied by the Snapdragon 460 with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. With the support of microSD cards, 256 GB can be added to this area. The A53 will be sold in Indonesia with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Oppo A33 has an 8-megapixel camera in front. There is a triple system at the back. The 13-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and depth sensor. The phone, which takes the energy it needs from a 5000 mAh battery, will come out of the box with Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2.

The Oppo A33 is available in two color options, Mint Green and Midnight Black. The smartphone will be sold in Indonesia for 2.2 million Indonesian rupees by October 1.



