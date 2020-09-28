Oppo A33 (2020) continues to receive release approvals

Oppo A33 was introduced in November 2015. The company is preparing to return this model to the present. The 2020 version of the A33 with model number CPH2137 was approved by NBTC in Thailand. The smartphone received a certificate of exit from TKDN in Indonesia and BIS in India.

There is currently nothing concrete known about the new Oppo A33. However, it can be easily said that after the last five years, the new A33 will offer much more than its name father.

At the heart of the original Oppp A33 was the Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor. The 5-inch LCD screen of the phone had a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. There were a total of two cameras in the A33, in line with the fashion of that day. Complementing the 8-megapixel rear camera was a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone was powered by a 2400 mAh battery that was filled through the microUSB input.

Although what is known about the new Oppo A33 is limited; Getting the necessary approvals for the release of the phone shows that the expected announcement may come soon.



