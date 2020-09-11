Oppo A32 features and price revealed: 5000 mAh

The Oppo A32 has taken its place in the smartphone market with both features and price. The new member of the Chinese company, which found itself on the technology agenda with the F17 model yesterday, is actually not a foreign model.

This smartphone with a screen size of 6.5 inches has HD Plus technology and a perforated camera design. With a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a sampling rate of 120 Hz, the screen case rate of this device named A32 was announced as 89.2 percent.

What does the Oppo A32 offer?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor brings to life the East Asian representative, which hosts a shimmering and wavy case design. This processor has 8 cores (1.8 GHz x 4 and 1.6 GHz x 4 Kryo 240).

Snapdragon 460, which gets the power it needs on the graphics side from the Adreno 610 unit, is accompanied by Quick Charge 3.0 support and X11 LTE modem.

2 different options will be released for the Oppo A32. One of these options will be 4 GB of RAM – 128 GB of storage. The other option will be equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The storage space of this model, which has microSD card support, can be increased up to 256 GB. Apart from that, when we look at the rear of the device, three cameras meet us: 13 Megapixel main camera (f / 2.2), 2 Megapixel macro camera (f / 2.4) and 2 Megapixel depth sensor (f / 2.4).

On the front is a camera with a resolution of 8 Megapixels. It should also be noted that the fingerprint scanner is positioned on the side of the device, not on the screen. In short, this model is the launch of the Oppo A53 model with a new name.

Let’s say that other features such as stereo speakers, Android 10, 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support are also friends with this phone. The features table prepared for the Oppo A32 is as follows:

Technical competencies

Display: 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD, LCD and 90 Hz refresh rate

Screen protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: 8-core Snapdragon 460 – 11 nm fabrication process (1.8GHz x 4 + 1.6GHz x

4 Kryo 240 CPU) and 600 MHz Adreno 610 GPU

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x / 8GB LPDDR4x ROM: 128 GB storage space, up to 256 GB with microSD support

SIM: Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Operating system: ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

Rear cameras: 13 Megapixels (f / 2.2), LED flash, 2 Megapixel depth sensor, 2 Megapixel

macro camera (1.75μm and f / 2.4)

Front camera: 8 Megapixels (f / 2.0)

Dimensions and weight: 163.9 × 75.1 × 8.4 mm, 186 grams

Security: Side-positioned fingerprint scanner

Headphone jack and radio: 3.5 mm and FM radio

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS / GLONASS / Beidou,

USB Type-C

Battery capacity and fast charging: 5000 mAh, 18W fast charging

Color options: Imagination blue, mint green and glass black

Oppo A32 price

The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option was announced as $ 175. Equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the version is $ 219. The sale of this phone will be launched in China on September 15, 2020.



