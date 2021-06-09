Oppo A16 Passed The Test With Helio G35 Processor And 3 GB Of RAM

Oppo A16 has been approved by certification bodies in different countries for a while. Oppo A16, which has been getting signals for its release since last month, has finally passed Geekbench’s benchmark test.

According to the results of the benchmark test, at the heart of the smartphone is MediaTek’s Helio G35 processor. This processor is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. At this point, it should be noted that there may be versions of the smartphone with different storage areas.

At the heart of Oppo A16‘s predecessor, A15, is MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor. This processor is accompanied by 2 or 3 GB of RAM. Therefore, it will not be a surprise to offer different memory capacity options in the Oppo A16.

According to the certificate records, Oppo A16 will get the energy it needs from a 5000 mAh battery. A 10W charging adapter will come out of the phone’s box to charge this battery. The smartphone will come with Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 user interface. It won’t be a surprise if Oppo makes the official announcement soon.