Oppo A15s price seen with new leak

Leaks on the Oppo A15s have been around for a while. These leaks made it possible to see the design of the phone and some of its features. The most recent leak shows the price of the A15s.

According to this leak, Oppo will write 11,490 rupees on the A15s price tag in India. In the new leak, there is no new information other than the price. However, this leak confirms some previously seen features.

Features such as a 6.52-inch HD + resolution screen, triple rear camera, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage are once again confirmed with the new leak. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the A15s.

Other features to be offered with the Oppo A15s remain unclear for now. Although the launch date of the smartphone is unknown, the increase in leaks shows that the announcement is not far away.



