Oppo A15s leak shows color options and screen

Leaks on the Oppo A15s have been around for a while. Photos showing the color options and display of the phone have now leaked on the internet after the smartphone’s selling price in India was revealed.

According to the leak, users will be offered three different color options for the A15s. These colors will be Rainbow Silver, Dynamic Black and white. The phone is expected to have a 6.52-inch HD + resolution display.

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage are also among the features of the phone. The fingerprint scanner is also located on the back panel of the phone.

The A15s does not differ much from the A15 in terms of design. The drop notch on the screen and the thick bottom bezel immediately catch the eye. It is currently unclear whether there will be a difference between the A15 and A15s other than storage space and RAM capacity. Behind the A15s, the 13-megapixel main camera is expected to be accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The increased leaks on the Oppo A15 indicate that the phone’s launch is not far away.



