Oppo A15s introduced: features and price of the phone

A few days ago, some features were revealed about Oppo’s new phone A15s. The phone was officially introduced today (December 17). All the details of the Oppo A15s model, which has a drop notch preferred and features such as a fingerprint sensor on the back:

Oppo A15s features and price

With the appearance of its design, almost all question marks about the phone were eliminated. The phone welcomes us with a drop notch on the front, while there is a tiny frame at the bottom. The front camera of the phone, which has a 6.52 inch HD Plus LCD screen with a resolution of 720 X 1600 pixels, is 8 Megapixels.

On the back, a triple camera setup welcomes us. A 13 Megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 2 Megapixel macro and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The phone, which comes with 4 GB of RAM support, has 64 GB of internal storage.

The phone also gets its power from MediaTek Helio P35. Just below the rear camera of the phone is a fingerprint reader. The phone that comes with Android 10 and ColourOS 7.2 is positioned as entry / mid-level. On the battery side, we see a 4,230 mAh battery. Although the phone is currently available in India, it is expected to be sold in other countries. The new Oppo signed phone is available in three different colors and has a price of $ 156.



