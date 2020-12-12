Oppo A15s appeared! Here are the features

After the recently announced Oppo A15, the visual with the Oppo A15s features and design showed itself. It is seen that the A15s model, which will be presented to the users after the A15 model, which will be offered to the market at an affordable price, stands out in terms of features.

The Oppo A15, introduced in October, had features such as the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The processor running at 2.3 GHz was introduced to the users with its triple camera system. In the new model, although the same hardware is preferred for the processor, there are changes for RAM and storage space.

Oppo A15s features and design

Looking at the features of the model, the 6.52-inch HD + display shows itself first. The screen, which is an IPS LCD, has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. There is a drop notch in the middle of the screen. The front camera is also placed for this notch. These features seem to be similar to the A15 model.

When the features and design of the Oppo A15s are examined, the MediaTek Helio P35 processor is seen. This processor, which has 8 Cortex-A53 cores, can go up to 2.3 GHz. However, the model has an IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics unit. The model, which has 8 GB of RAM with the processor, has 64 GB of storage.

The model will come out of the box with a triple camera system. The model, which has a 13 Megapixel main camera, 2 Megapixel macro camera and 2 Megapixel depth sensor, will also have a 5 Megapixel front camera.

The model, which is expected to come out of the box with Android 10, like the Oppo A15, has a battery capacity of 4,200 mAh. It is not yet clear at what price the model will be available for sale.



