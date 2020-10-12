Oppo A15 leak shows design and specs

The Oppo A15 will appear in India soon. Thanks to Amazon, the design and important technical features of the phone are already known. The smartphone will have a 6.52-inch drop-notch screen. Behind it will be a triple rear camera system.

In this system, the 13-megapixel main camera will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A new leak also sheds light on this, although other features have not yet been officially confirmed.

Accordingly, the Helio P35 processor will be at the heart of the Oppo A15. It will come out of the box with the ColorOS 7.2 user interface installed on Android 10. The processor will be accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. 32 GB of internal storage space can be expanded with microSD card support. It is not yet known whether there will be other memory and storage options available for the phone.

The 6.52-inch screen of the smartphone will offer HD + resolution. There will be a 5 megapixel resolution camera in the notch on the screen.

Oppo will give the A15 the energy it needs, a battery with a capacity of 4230 mAh. The fingerprint scanner of the phone is also located on the back panel.

No price or release date information has yet leaked for the Oppo A15. However, it will not be surprising that the anticipated announcement will be made soon.



