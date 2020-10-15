Oppo A15 introduced! Here are the features and price

Oppo, which has recently introduced smartphones in different segments, announced a new device today. This device, which will be included in the Oppo A series, is described as affordable. Oppo A15 features and price also show that the device will compete in the entry segment.

Budget-friendly Oppo A15 features and price

First, let’s look at the screen features of the phone. Device; It comes with a drop notch structure, 6.52 inches in size and HD + resolution. The maximum brightness value of the phone, which uses IPS LCD technology, is 450 nits.

When we come to the hardware side of the Oppo A15 features; the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. Helio P35, an eight-core processor running at 2.3 GHz from the 12 nm manufacturing process, hosts Cortex A53 cores and the IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics unit. While the RAM capacity of the device was 3 GB, the storage area was announced as 32 GB.

Oppo A15 camera features are remarkable on paper, based on the segment. In the device with triple rear camera setup; There is a main camera with 13 Megapixel resolution f / 2.2 aperture, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor lens. In addition, the device can shoot FHD 30 frames video. The only camera positioned on the front has a resolution of 5 Megapixels.

The battery capacity of the device is announced as 4.230 mAh and the device has 10W charging support.

The phone will come out of the box with Android 10; It will be presented to the consumer with 2 different color options, black and blue. Oppo A15 price was announced as $ 149.



