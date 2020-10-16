Oppo A15 introduced: Helio P35, 4230 mAh battery

The Oppo A15, whose leaks have been around for a while, finally became official. The newest member of the Oppo A series, positioned in the entry segment, has a 6.52-inch HD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

At the heart of the Oppo A15 is MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor. The 4230 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs.

There is a 13-megapixel main camera on the back of the smartphone. This camera is accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. In the fourth space in the rear camera module, there is a LED flash.

In Oppo A15, 3 GB of RAM complements the Helio P35 processor. The phone’s internal storage is 32 GB. It is possible to enlarge this area with microSD card support.

The phone comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and the ColorOS 7.2 user interface. The headphone jack and fingerprint scanner on the back panel are also among the striking parts of the phone.

For the Oppo A15, two color options called Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue are offered. The phone will be sold in India for 10 thousand 990 rupees.



