OPPO 125W charger in stores in the first quarter of 2021

A few months ago, OPPO announced two new charging technologies during the ChinaJoy event, held in Shanghai. The new chargers arrive with a charging capacity of 125W for the wired model and 65W for the wireless charger.

At the time, the company – which recently launched an edition “Mo Salah” for OPPO Reno 4 – did not disclose when the new chargers would officially hit the market, but now rumors suggest that at least one of the models should start selling now during the first quarter of 2021.

According to reports from the trusted leaker Digital Chat Station profile on the Chinese social network Weibo, the wired charger with 125W technology is expected to hit Chinese markets early next year.

OPPO’s 125W charging, which uses the company’s SuperVOOC 2.0 standard, is currently the most powerful technology for charging mobile devices in the world and, according to the Chinese, can charge 41% of the battery of a 4,000 mAh cell phone in only 5 minutes and, with 20 minutes, is able to fully charge the same device.

To achieve this power and charging speed, OPPO increases its voltage to 20V while the maximum current drops a little to 6.25A. Due to the high power that is transmitted to cell phones, OPPO has also improved security measures for the new charging technology and added 10 more temperature sensors to monitor the charge status.

So far, however, there is no information on which will be the company’s first cell phone to have support for charging 125W. Likewise, there is also no forecast for the commercial arrival of the 65W wireless charger announced in June.



