Oppenheimer’s Trailer Counts Down to The Man Who Moved the Earth

The first teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” has appeared, which shows the first shots with Cillian Murphy in the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called “father of the atomic bomb”.

The trailer, which is currently constantly streaming on Universal Pictures’ YouTube channel, shows very little and is basically a mood-style teaser. Fragments of the dialogue can be heard on black-and-white frames, which show only how Oppenheimer puts on his hat and then walks surrounded by photographers. Interspersed between these sequences are images depicting fission (presumably nuclear fission occurring on the Sun, based on a dialogue that claims Oppenheimer harnessed “the force from which the sun draws its energy”). These images are similar in color to the fire poster first shown last week.

Among other words said: “The world is changing, reforming, this is your moment” and “You gave them the power to destroy yourself, you can be the most important person who ever lived.” All this is incredibly ominous, even more uncomfortable because of the growing musical score, which, in the classic Nolan manner, is at least unorthodox.

The screen also shows a countdown starting from 11 months, 17 days, 22 hours and 42 minutes, which indicates the 78th anniversary of the first-ever launch of a nuclear weapon by the United States on July 16, 1945. This is just a few days before the premiere of “Oppenheimer” in theaters on July 21, 2023.

A similar version of this trailer with a longer timer was shown before the “No” screening last week. The film will star Cillian Murphy as a titled scientist, as well as Robert Downey Jr., Josh Peck, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and David Dastmalchian.

