Oppenheimer: Peaky Blinders Star Appears In First Image Of The Film

Oppenheimer: Repeating his partnership with filmmaker Christopher Nolan, actor Cillian Murphy, the protagonist of Peaky Blinders, recently appeared in the first image of the film Oppenheimer, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

The feature film will tell the story of the Manhattan Project and the development of the Atomic Bomb, spearheaded by J. Robert Oppenheimer during the 1940s.

You can check out the black and white image below!

In addition to Murphy, the project still has Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan and Alden Ehrenreich in its main cast. Certainly, the expectations of the filmmaker’s fans are already high, given the theme to be explored in the production.

Set during World War II, the script will address all the conflicts and circumstances that led to the development of the Atomic Bomb. This isn’t the first time Nolan has explored true stories in his films. It is worth remembering that Dunkirk (2017) also had this same war as a backdrop.