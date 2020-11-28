Operators defend Huawei in Brazilian 5G

A position published today (27) by Conexis Brasil Digital, a union that represents the main telecommunications operators in Brazil, reveals that companies in the sector defend an open, transparent and technical debate regarding possible restrictions on the entry of companies in the competition for the supply of 5G network in Brazil, as the impediments could impact the sector’s performance.

“In view of our fundamental role in the implementation of technology in the country, and concerned with the uncertainties generated by these discussions, we emphasize the need for transparency in the entire process, thus valuing the fundamental principle of free initiative present in our Federal Constitution”, they defend, adding that cost imbalances and procedural delays would directly affect the population.

Without directly mentioning the name of Huawei, the text also recalls that all suppliers have been present in the country since 2G. Depriving them of this access “can also achieve integration with the infrastructure already in operation, with direct consequences on the services offered and associated costs, once again harming Brazilian citizens who use this infrastructure.”

“5G will be one of the main milestones of the ongoing technological revolution and a fundamental vector for the country’s growth. Therefore, a wide debate and the technical character of the associated decisions will be fundamental for the future of the Brazilian economy”, says Conexis, from which includes Algar, Claro, TIM and Vivo, among others.

Technical knowledge and dialogue

Also according to the document, operators have a 4% share in the national GDP, generate 2 million direct and indirect jobs, have invested over R $ 1 trillion over the years and are major taxpayers, stressing that they can propose solutions techniques “effective in discussions involving the entire [chain] of products and services, preserving the country’s security.”

“Valuing dialogue, we reinforce our willingness to contribute to this relevant construction of public policy, which will take Brazil into the future with 5G, and will pave the economy 4.0 in the country, guaranteeing continuity and evolution to the essential services provided by our sector to the entire population. Brazilian “, concludes.



