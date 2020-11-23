Operation Moon, 50 years after China! Here is the reason

China has prepared the spacecraft named Chang’e-5 for the Moon project. Thanks to this spacecraft, information about the structure of the Moon will be gathered. Stones and rocks have not been collected from the Moon since 1970.

Previously, only the United States and the Soviet Union had successfully completed such a difficult task. If China is successful, it will become the third country to collect stones and rock fragments from Earth’s satellite and will go down in history.

China is ready for the Moon project: 5 is about to hit the road for Chang!

Chang’e-5, which has undertaken the tasks that a research ship should undertake, will set out in the coming days. Planning to set foot in a region called “Ocean of Storms” (Oceanus Procellarum), China plans to obtain 2 kilograms of parts from here.

The East Asian representative, who came to the Moon 7 years ago, successfully completed a task that no country could do before, accompanied by Chang’e-4 1 year ago, and went to the other half of the Moon that did not step foot. China is considering collecting stones and rock particles from Mars 10 years later.

China, who wants to gather information about the formation of the moon, will also once again test how good it is in space. According to Chinese news sources, two vehicles will be used to land on the surface of the Moon after entering the lunar orbit.

These vehicles will collect parts and the collected parts will be transferred to Chang’e-5. We learned that China sent a non-human spacecraft to Mars last July. The Soviet Union landed on the Moon for the first time in 1959 with the Luna 2 spacecraft, and it was the first country to do so.



