Operation Lautaro Martínez, underway

The greatest dream of current Barcelona fans has its own name: Lautaro Martínez. The Argentine has taken away the sleep of Barcelona managers and fans since practically his signing for Inter Milan last summer; the managers have followed him closely and today, despite the crisis the team is going through, they are ready to close their signing.

Lautaro’s agents are already in Barcelona, amid rumors that the Blaugrana are not giving up on signing the brilliant 23-year-old player, according to the newspaper ‘Corriere dello Sport’ and that has annoyed Inter Milan with all normality.

It is a fact that Barcelona does not have liquidity to face an operation that does not fall below $ 80 million dollars, so the negotiation is expected to be long and tense on both sides. Barça is expected to make a proposal that includes up to two players to fulfill their maximum wish.



