Opera Launches Cryptocurrency-Focused Browser

Opera launched this Wednesday (19) a new type of browser, which differs from the company’s conventional program by being dedicated to cryptocurrency users. Initially available in beta, the software brings a number of features for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

One of the tools integrated into Opera Crypto Browser is the native crypto wallet, which allows you to access and manage your digital money without the need to install extensions. The tool is compatible with several blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Celo and Nervos networks, among others.

With the wallet integrated into the browser, the user can also buy and sell cryptocurrencies, check their current account balance and send assets to third parties. Transactions performed through it are done on a secure clipboard, which prevents data collection by other applications, according to the developers.

Opera’s dedicated cryptocurrency browser also supports the Web3 concept, the decentralized, blockchain-based internet, offering greater privacy and ease of use. This advanced encryption system allows you to access GameFi, where you can earn money while you play, as well as explore the metaverse.

Available for multiple platforms

The tab called “Crypto Corner” is another highlight of the browser. Here, you can find out about the latest news related to the blockchain universe, check prices and fees, check market highlights, industry events schedule, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and much more, including text, podcast and video content.

Opera Crypto Browser is available in beta for Android, Windows and Mac, while the iOS edition should be released soon, according to the company. To download, just access the Opera page and choose the desired platform.

As this is a trial version, it is important to note that the program is subject to bugs and instabilities.