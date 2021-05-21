Opera GX Mobile: Meet The First Mobile Gamer Browser

Opera GX Mobile: The Opera GX browser, considered the first browser dedicated to games in the world, now has a version for tablets and smartphones. This is Opera GX Mobile, which holds the title of the world’s first mobile browser for players.

In general, the look of the application and some of its functions are focused on performance and agility. The service has “personalized navigation with the fast action button (FAB), using vibration and tactile feedback”, in addition to synchronizing the entire experience of use with Opera GX for computers.

The platform also has a game news curator called GX Corner, which also includes an offer aggregator. Just like the traditional version of Opera, the browser has a built-in ad blocker and options to limit the tracking and use of cookies by pages.

Opera GX Mobile is available for the time being only in a Beta version for Android and iOS devices on the official website of the browser and in the respective online stores. The stable and finalized browser should be released in a few weeks.