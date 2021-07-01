Opera gets Optimized Version For Chromebooks With VPN and AdBlocker

The Opera browser is the world’s first “alternative” browser to come out in a version optimized for Chromebooks. This means that the program comes to Chrome OS with all the functions found in other operating systems, without the limitations found in competitors or features previously restricted to Google Chrome itself.

Among the possibilities, Opera brings a built-in virtual private network (VPN) that can be activated at the user’s will, in addition to an ad blocker and tracking via cookies.

Colorful themes with five tone options and built-in shortcuts for messenger platforms (WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook Messenger) are also present.

The Opera version for Chromebooks also features a night mode ideal for browsing at night, without disturbing sleep, and the “Flow” feature, which shares websites and files between synchronized devices.

Opera for Chromebooks is based on the Android browser version and can be downloaded for free from the developer’s website for many operating systems.