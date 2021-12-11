Opera Browser Announces It Will Integrate Solana!

Internet browser Opera announced a partnership with Solana Labs in its official blog post on December 10.

Internet Browser Opera and Solana Labs Collaboration

Opera has announced that it will integrate Solana to support Solana blockchain-based decentralized applications (DApps). The internet browser, which is reported to have more than 300 million users on a global scale, announced with a share on its Twitter account that they expect the integration to be ready by the first quarter of 2022, and until then, users will be able to enjoy all the benefits of blockchain on desktop and mobile devices without any restrictions.

Aiming to be one of the platforms that pioneered the web, Opera used the following statements regarding the cooperation in its official Twitter account:

“The integration will enable users to enjoy seamless access to Solana-based decentralized applications as well as low fees and fast transactions within the ecosystem.”

Brave’s Solana Integration

Recently, the privacy-focused Brave browser announced its integration with Solana. Brave, in his statement in the official blog post, stated that he preferred the Solana blockchain because of its high speed and low costs. With the spread of Web3 concepts and their frequent conversations, many platforms have started to take the necessary steps in this area with various collaborations.

News, Price Not Reflected Positive

SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain, failed to register any upward price action due to the impact of the news. SOL has lost nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, falling from $176 to $169, according to CoinMarketCap data.