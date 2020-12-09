Opera 61 for Android Released

Opera 61 for Android stands out with its integrated media player, WebSnap innovation and QR browser development.

It was announced by Opera that the version of Opera 61 for Android has been released. The new update features an integrated media player that eliminates the need for third-party media players, and a tool called WebSnap where you can add text, emoji, scribbles before capturing and sending the image of the current page.

It is underlined that a fluent media experience is offered with the integrated media player. You no longer need to open content from a third party player. Play Queue support allows you to watch or listen to media in a specific order. Picture-in-picture mode makes it possible to both browse the internet and watch your media.

WebSnap, which works like the snapshot tool in the desktop version of Opera, allows you to take a screenshot of the current page and add doodles, texts and emojis before forwarding the picture to your friends. WebSnap feature can be accessed from the three-dot menu at the top right.

Now it is also much easier to access the QR scanner. Opera shares that QR codes are much more common and therefore provide such a convenience. The QR browser can be opened directly from the search box on the start page or from web pages.

You can visit the Google Play Store for Opera 61 for Android, where more than 300 fixes have been made.



