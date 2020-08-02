Opens to the world with Oppo Watch Wear OS

Oppo Watch, first launched in China, is opening to the world with Google’s Wear OS platform. A customized version of Android was used in the first version of the smart watch introduced in China. In the international version, Wear OS was preferred directly.

Oppo points out that Oppo Watch is the world’s first double-sided curved smartwatch. The smart watch’s OLED display curves on both sides, just like smartphones.

46 mm. and 41 mm. The watch, which has two different size options, is 46 mm. The model is also available with LTE support. The 430 mAh capacity battery is 50 percent charged in 15 minutes. It takes 75 minutes for a full charge.

Oppo Watch with Wear OS operating system is already on sale in certain countries. The smart watch’s release date and price will vary by country. However, in the UK, the clock is 41 mm. version 229 pounds (2089 TL), 45 mm. The version will be sold for 369 pounds (3367 TL).



